Bald Knob Cross of Peace hosts 85th Easter Sunrise Service

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - On April 4, many gathered at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace to celebrate Easter Sunday, something most were not able to do last year.
An 85-year tradition continues, that is Sunrise Easter Service at Bald Knob Cross of peace in Alto Pass. Over a thousand people assembled for the holidays, as the sun rose
“I think we expected just about 1,500 here today. We think we’re right at that today, maybe a little over,” Kyle Loyd, a Bald Knob Cross of Peace board member, said.
He said he’s joyful to see so many people come together, especially after the year most have had.
“It’s really just a community driven place, anybody is always welcome at the cross here,” Loyd said.
Kirt Ormesher said he lives 100 miles away, and he’s made the trip each Easter for a decade. He couldn’t make the service last year because of COVID-19.
“I was disappointed. I really wanted to come back up last year, but I understood,” Ormesher said.
He said without a doubt he knew he would be there this year. He said, from the turnout, he believes others thought the same.
“I think a lot of people felt the same way. When I came up the hill, probably about a mile before we get here, everything came to a stop for all the cars trying to get in,” Ormesher said.
Others who came for the first time explained that being able to look around and see neighbors, friends, and family like once before was refreshing.
“We just needed something different and get out of the house from all the COVID stuff,” Bethany Tanner said.
Most said, they plan to attend future Easter services in the following years.
“Yes, absolutely am. We’re going to definitely come back to these,” Thomas Elliott & Melinda Elliott said.
Event organizers encouraged guests to wear masks, and social distancing.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.