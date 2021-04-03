Veteran group hides Easter eggs for families

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A veteran group is hiding Easter eggs for families for children to seek in the morning in southeast Missouri.
It’s called an Easter Egg Hide and a $20 donation allows them to hide 25 candy filled plastic eggs in your yard.
They are doing this event as one way to raise money for their non profit organization whose mission is helping other veterans adapt to life again after serving.
“Veterans tend to have unique problems when they spend a year, two or 10 on active duty,” Veterans Recovery Group President and Founder Steve Hamblin said. “When they deploy and they’re gone from their families, life continues. When they come back, reintegrating can be a problem.”
Hamblin said the group collects donations to help with their quest of helping veterans in need.
“Our plan is to build a ranch for veterans where you can get equestrian therapy, where we can train service dogs, we can work on job corp type skills if somebody needs to be retrained, give help for PTSD and suicide awareness and coping skills,” Hamblin said.
It will be a recovery ranch to also help provide for temporary housing for homeless veterans and other support as well.
It’s events like the Easter Egg Hide where they try to get the word out about their group and also help some families along the way.
“We’ve got all our eggs loaded up and we’re going to be doing that tonight,” Hamblin said. “We got them all pre-loaded. Their plastic eggs with candy in them so you don’t have to worry about the cats getting in them next door. But we’re going to be egging people all over southeast Missouri.”
They also have an Easter Basket drawing they raffled off to one lucky winner. It’s an umbrella filled with candy and other goodies.
For more information about the Veterans Recovery Group, you can find their website here.
