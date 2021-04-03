Murder investigation underway in Bollinger County, 2 charged

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Bollinger County residents were arrested on murder charges on April 2.
Around 1 a.m., Bollinger County deputies answered a 911 call stating that there was an unresponsive man on Bollinger County Road 346.
When they arrived, they found a 32 year old man dead.
During the investigation, police found evidence that the man was assaulted before his death and suffered serious physical injuries.
They talked to Joshua Proffer and Heather Watson, who were there at the time of the man’s death, and a witness.
Proffer and Watson were placed under arrest and booked into the Bollinger County Jail, both charged with murder 1st degree.
Additional charges for both Proffer and Watson are expected.
The victim’s identity was not released at this time because the police have not been able to locate his family.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control helped interview the suspects and witness.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.