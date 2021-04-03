Jackson teenager returns home after car crash recovery

Jackson, Mo. (KFVS) - After 168 days in the hospital following a car crash, a Jackson teenager finally returned home. The community is showing their love and support in a big way
“He’s just a true hero for us” Connie Shumpert said.
Colten Friese nearly lost his life in October, in a car crash. Now 6 months later he is finally home in Jackson, welcomed by the community and loved ones in parade, escorted by first responders.
“I really wanted to be a part of it. I have been following his situation for 6 months,” Vicki Ford said.
Ford traveled all the way from St. Louis to celebrate Colton’s homecoming. She said when she first heard news of his accident on the internet, she was shocked. Today she can’t wait to take a peek at the walking.
“We bought some pin wheels, and we’re going to put them up in the air and cheer for him. Just clap and want to get as much of a look as we can because he’s doing good,” Ford said.
Colten’s fraternity brother, Colin Schwab said he and the rest of his fraternity brothers were praying for him the last 6 months and are inspired by his recovery.
“Just try to be strong, strong as he can be. He’s a great brother and we can’t wait to see him,” Schwab said.
Others explained they are happy the see so many people gather together in support.
“It’s just amazing how people come together, for something like this,” Dean Cooper said.
“He truly showed us a miracle in Colton and to never give up,” Emily Hosey said
Family members say it’s a very emotional time for them, however they are thankful for the community support
