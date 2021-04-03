First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A nice Easter Weekend shaping up for our part of the country, with dry conditions and moderating temperatures. After a chilly morning, today will see afternoon highs rebound into the 60s again. Skies will be mainly clear, but a southwest breeze will create a bit of a wind chill factor especially during the morning. A few clouds will sneak in from the west overnight, but it still looks like Easter morning will be mainly sunny and cool, but quiet. Daybreak lows will be mainly in the low 40s…with light (but chilly) southwest winds of about 5 to 10 mph. But by Easter afternoon it will be sunny and mild, with highs in the low 70s and less wind.