First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our nice early spring pattern will stick around for another couple of days, with slowly increasing temperatures and humidity levels. That said, tonight and tomorrow morning will still be rather chilly for April, with daybreak lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s, though winds should be pretty light. Easter Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer (and also less breezy) with highs in the 70 to 75 range….so a bit above normal again.
As we get into Monday and Tuesday it will get warmer and more humid again as southerly winds start to increase. It should stay dry until late Tuesday night into Wednesday, when an approaching weather system will bring another chance of active weather. Severe storms are looking like at least a possibility with this system, so will have to monitor. A few showers and storms could linger into Thursday even as we cool down behind a cold front. Next weekend is currently looking mainly dry and mild.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.