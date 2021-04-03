FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Easter weekend

(KFVS) - A nice Easter Weekend shaping up for our part of the country.
After a chilly morning, will see afternoon highs rebound into the 60s again.
Skies will be mainly clear, but a southwest breeze will create a bit of a wind chill factor.
A few clouds will sneak in from the west overnight, but it still looks like Easter morning will be mainly sunny and cool, but quiet.
Daybreak lows will be mainly in the low 40s.
A chilly southwest wind of about 5 to 10 mph can also be expected.
By Easter afternoon it will be sunny and mild, with highs in the low 70s with less wind.
The week ahead will start out dry and warm.
Humidity levels and southwest winds will slowly increase.
Our next ‘active’ period looks to be Wednesday into Thursday.
Strong storms are possible.
We will monitor this.
Behind this system we should have a cooler but dry pattern for the end of next week.
