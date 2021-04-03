Egyptian Health Dept. reports 1 more COVID-19 case, 1 additional death

By Jessica Ladd | April 3, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 1:35 PM

SOUTHEAST Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case and one additional death on Saturday, April 3.

The newly diagnosed cases is a female in her teens from Saline County.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,584 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,753 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 496 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

