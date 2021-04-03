Cape Girardeau County Club commemorates 100 years of golf

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Club commemorated 100 years of golf today with a special celebration event.
Four members teed off as part of the celebration where 100 years ago was the first official round of golf in Cape Girardeau on April 3, 1921.
Since then, the site has had many rounds of golf, featuring 18 holes and evolved into a full country clubhouse with a swimming pool, pickleball courts, dining options and more.
Cape Girardeau Country Club President Mark Rhodes says to have any organization stick around for 100 years is pretty amazing.
“You think about the 100 years and all the different families, the sports, the swimming pool, the activities that went on over that time period, just the memories in general that it’s built is just pretty incredible,” Rhodes said.
J. Fred Waltz and Jerry Ford are spending time writing a book about the country club called the “Centennial”.
They have both been with the organization and members since the 1960′s and wanted to recount the memories this organization has had throughout the last century.
“You end up with a love of this place, a love of the grounds, historic grounds,” Ford said. “The number seven fairway down by the river, Louis Lorimer plotted the first plant of the City of Cape Girardeau. And so we really walk on hallowed ground here.”
“We’re writing a book about the history of the land, the history of the events and more particularly, a history of the people,” Waltz said. “The people, the members is what made the vitality of this club and their social relationships with each other.”
The book is expected to be available in the next several months.
