Cape County Archives Center creates index for enslaved relatives

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Earlier this week, Cape County Archives Director Marybeth Niedierkorn put together an index of enslaved people in Southeast Missouri.
“The narratives mentioned in here have a lot of information about people who were enslaved by the county.”
Niedierkorn said the index was created to make it easier to cross-reference other documents at the archive center.
This need was called to her attention by researchers who were looking for people who was mentioned in these narratives.
“We’ve had a few researchers from out of state, over the last several months, who, they had the names of three or four people and said I would love to know if these people lived in Cape County, said Niederkorn.”
Niedierkorn said when doing research for a European ancestor, you have ships manifest, church records dating back to the 1700s. Some of the historical records are also written in French and other languages.
“If you can only go back a few generations knowing who your family is and where you came from, I have a lot of sympathy for those kinds of things, said Niederkorn.”
Finding information about formerly enslaved relatives can be difficult because names don’t always match.
“The narratives are an excellent first-person account to a chapter in history that’s not necessarily as understood as it could be, said Niederkorn.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.