What you need to know April 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 2.
Good Friday is starting off frosty in some areas and frigid with temps in the 20s.
There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day with light southerly winds.
Highs will be in the low 50s.
Overnight temps will cool back down into the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning.
Frost is again possible.
Saturday afternoon will be sunny with slightly stronger winds and gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Highs will climb into the low 60s.
Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s with a few low 70s.
Next week will start off dry and partly cloudy.
Rain and storms are possible near the end of the week.
- Dozens were killed and injured in eastern Taiwan after a train crashed into a runaway vehicle.
- The gunman who killed four people and critically wounded a fifth at a southern California office building knew all the victims and apparently before opening fire chained shut the gates to two entrances, delaying police from getting inside, authorities said Thursday.
- A Butler County jury found Curtis Walker guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary on Thursday, April 1.
- An Oran man is charged with assault in connection with an incident last Friday on the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail.
- An arson investigation has been launched in the fire that destroyed the old Broadway theater in Cape Girardeau.
- Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting they say is part of an ongoing dispute among known acquaintances.
- Missouri’s former Governor, Eric Greitens, says he’s counting on the support of voters in southeast Missouri as he re-enters politics in the race for U.S. Senate.
- A seventh grader from Farmington Middle School, Pooja Dayaratna, took home the gold at the Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee held March 27 at Three Rivers College.
- Christians in the Holy Land are marking Good Friday this year amid signs the coronavirus crisis is winding down.
- President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.
- It looks like Nike has won the battle over singer Lil Nas X’s limited edition “Satan Shoe” - and could win the war.
- Authorities in Texas announced a 6-month-old girl was rescued from the Rio Grande after being thrown out of a raft by smugglers.
- Some household supplies, including Huggies and Scott bathroom tissue, are expected to cost more at the grocery store in the coming months because of market impacts.
