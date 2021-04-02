SEMI-truck hauling gravel overturns on Rte. 51, Pleasant Hill Rd. in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A SEMI-truck hauling gravel overturned at the corner of Route 51/South Illinois Avenue and West Pleasant Hill Road on Friday afternoon, April 2.
Carbondale police and firefighters responded to the scene.
According to Carbondale police, they received the call around 12:06 p.m.
They said the truck was going westbound when the driver believed his brakes were failing or going to fail. He tried to turn north away from the other cars.
The weight of the load the truck was hauling caused it to overturn, spilling the loose gravel.
The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The site was cleared and the intersection was opened.
