Tiger at Saint Louis Zoo passes away at 19 years old

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Louis Zoo has announced it has lost one of its tigers.
Kalista the Amur tiger has passed away at the age of 19 years, 10 months old.
She was suffering from an age-related degenerate joint disease.
The decision was made to euthanize the animal in order to be humane.
The tiger gave birth in 2008 and raised her first litter, with a total of five cubs.
She was the oldest living female Amur tiger in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) North American Species Survival Plan Program.
