Tiger at Saint Louis Zoo passes away at 19 years old

Tiger at Saint Louis Zoo passes away at 19 years old
Kalista the tiger has passed away. She was the oldest living female Amur tiger in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) North American Species Survival Plan Program. (Source: Saint Louis Zoo)
By Clayton Hester | April 2, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 11:11 AM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Louis Zoo has announced it has lost one of its tigers.

Kalista the Amur tiger has passed away at the age of 19 years, 10 months old.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news about our beloved Amur tiger, Kalista, who passed away at her Big...

Posted by Saint Louis Zoo on Friday, April 2, 2021

She was suffering from an age-related degenerate joint disease.

The decision was made to euthanize the animal in order to be humane.

The tiger gave birth in 2008 and raised her first litter, with a total of five cubs.

Amur tiger cub shots playing in 2008.
Amur tiger cub shots playing in 2008. (Source: Saint Louis Zoo)

She was the oldest living female Amur tiger in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) North American Species Survival Plan Program.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.