12 things to do in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you want to explore one of the river towns in the Heartland, here are some places you can visit in Paducah.
“The National Quilt Museum is where you can see the best of the best in quilting and fiber art,” Collections Manager Laura Hendrickson said.
It doesn’t only have quilts from the United States.
“We get quilts from all around the world,” Hendrickson said.
The collection has more than 650 quilts, with lots of variety.
“The working outward in the squares and triangles, that’s a very classic quilting design,” she said.
Some quilts will keep you occupied for a long time.
“This quilt has 16 tigers in it, so we love to ask visitors to find the tigers,” she said.
While you’re downtown, you can stop for lunch at Kirchoff’s.
“You’re very unlikely to find a sandwich, a baked good, anything here that you don’t like,” General Manager Todd Anderson said.
Anderson said all of the bread is baked fresh daily.
“You can sit down with only this loaf of bread and eat it and you’ll be happy,” he said.
Just about 20 minutes south of downtown you can do free wine tasting at Purple Toad Winery, the largest winery in Kentucky.
“We started in 2009 and have been growing since then, so it’s a family-owned business,” General Manager Steven Dossey said.
He said out of the 45 different wines, Concord Blackberry is the number 1 seller.
“It’s about 35 percent of our sales,” Dossey said.
“We want to make sure that all of our products are very high quality,” he said.
Here is a full list of more things to do while visiting Paducah.
- Paducah River Walk
- The freight house
- Maiden Alley Cinema
- Noble Park
- River Discovery Center
- Dry Ground Brewing Co.
- White Haven Welcome Center
- Lloyd Tilghman House and Civil War Museum
- Hotel Metropolitan
