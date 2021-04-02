SUV overturns after crash at intersection of Clark, Broadway Streets in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An SUV overturned after a crash at the intersection of Clark and Broadway Streets on Friday afternoon, April 2.
According to police, the SUV was going eastbound on Broadway St.
They said another vehicle was going north on Clark St. and the two vehicles collided.
The SUV rolled at least one time before coming to a rest on its side in front of Montgomery Bank.
The driver of the SUV was removed from the vehicle by firefighters.
Our crew on the scene saw her taken to an ambulance.
The crash scene was cleared and the road is open.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.