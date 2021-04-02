Police: Recently-fired employee in custody after driving through front doors of Walmart in Concord, N.C.

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said the person, whose name has not been release, was a former employee who was recently fired.
That person’s name has not been released.
At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the building.
Police said no injuries were reported.
The possible charges the former employee is facing have not been released.
No other information about the incident has been made public.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.