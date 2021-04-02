Meeting hopes to motivate in hospital revitalization project

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Those spearheading the project to reopen the hospital in Kennett met Thursday night to present their progress to the public.
The push to bring back the hospital began roughly a year ago after Twin Rivers Medical Center closed in 2018.
On Thursday, a group provided information to motivate the community to invest in the Kennett Hospital revitalization project.
The key players in the $30 million project presented the plans for the 49-bed “full-service” Primary Care Hospital.
It will include 43 acute bed capacity, 6 intensive care beds, 2 operating room suites, as well as a 24-hour urgent care facility.
Mainstreet Health Ventures, LLC is offering up a large portion of the funding needed for the project, but they are now seeking local investors to help fund the remaining 20 percent.
“Rural America is dying slowly,” Monica Tulley said, chief financial officer for Mainstreet Health Ventures, LLC. “There are things that we can do to help it thrive, but the community and the people who live here have to collectively decide that they are not going to allow it to die. They have to collectively decide that they are going to invest in their community.”
Residents, as well as Institutional Entities, can attain equity ownership in the newly developed hospital.
“We’re just trying to build a hospital because you need it and we just want everybody to try to do it together,” said Tulley.
Demolition is expected to start in early June, with a tentative completion date of May 2023.
The representatives from Mainstreet Health Ventures, LLC and Kennett Health Care Affiliates, LLC along with its Legal Counsel, will be available on Friday, April 2, 2021, to meet privately with any individuals and/or groups to review the formal “Subscription Offering” documents related to both Properties Entity and Hospital Operating Entity.
Those interested can meet at the Kennett Municipal Airport Conference Room starting at 9 a.m. Friday.
For more information, you can call 573-724-3287 or 870-598-4353.
