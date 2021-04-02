Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3,235 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,235 cases of COVID-19, including 24 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, one was a man in his 60s from Saline County.
Currently, IDPH reported a total of 1,251,346 cases, including 21,349 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,445 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 20,499,802 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 26-April 1 is 4.1 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 7,300,095 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to providers.
In addition, approximately 448,830 doses have been allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,748,925.
A total of 6,043,292 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 368,124 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily was 108,811 doses.
On Thursday, 124,870 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
