Group raising money to fix old Broadway Theatre; Broadway remains closed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Part of Broadway near the old Broadway Theatre was still closed on Friday, April 2 after a large fire.
As of Friday, April 2, the 800 block of Broadway Street in front of the building is closed to traffic, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
According to Suzanne Hightower, president of the non-profit group “Cape Broadway Theatre,” Broadway could reopen in a few days.
She said Broadway could reopen again once workers are able to brace the front façade of the building, which is unstable after a large fire on Wednesday, March 31.
An arson investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Cape Girardeau Police Department is underway.
Hightower said the group would like to raise money to fix the building.
You can donate by looking up the “Cape Broadway Theatre” group on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.