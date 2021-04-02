Frigid and Frosty Friday

Today: A frigid Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s and frost likely across most areas. Limited to no wind chill impact since winds are light/calm. Sunny skies today with light southerly winds. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s by this afternoon.
The Weekend: Clear skies tonight with temperatures cooling back into the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning. Frost is also possible. Sunny skies on Saturday with slightly stronger winds and gusts up to 20-25mph. Highs will climb into the low 60s. Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s with a few low 70s.
Next Week: Very warm for April with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be dry and partly cloudy starting off the week, but rain and storms push through closer to the end of the week. These have the potential to be strong/severe.
-Lisa
