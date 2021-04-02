First Alert Friday Forecast

A slow but steady warming trend will start today and take us through the weekend and into next week. After record lows mainly in the 20s this morning, today will be sunny and a touch warmer (but still below average) with afternoon highs in the 50s….though a bit less breezy. Tonight should be a bit less cold, but clear skies, light winds and daybreak temps near freezing could result in some areas of light frost one more time. The Easter Weekend continues to look dry and pleasant, with highs in the 60s Saturday and low 70s by Sunday afternoon. Easter sunrise will be mostly clear and cool, with light southwest winds.