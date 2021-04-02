First Alert: Cold, frosty morning; sunny, slightly warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - Good Friday is starting off frosty in some areas and frigid with temps in the 20s.
There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day with light southerly winds.
Highs will be in the low 50s.
Overnight temps will cool back down into the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning.
Frost is again possible.
Saturday afternoon will be sunny with slightly stronger winds and gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Highs will climb into the low 60s.
Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s with a few low 70s.
Next week will start off dry and partly cloudy.
Rain and storms are possible near the end of the week.
