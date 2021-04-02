Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 2. (Source: Houston Dept. of Health via CNN)
By Amber Ruch | April 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 11:51 AM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 2.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one in her 40s and one in her 50s
  • Male - one in his 20s, one in his 50s and one in his 70s

As of Friday, Saline County had a total of 2,548 cases, including 52 deaths; White County had a total of 1,753 cases, including 26 deaths; and Gallatin County had a total of 496 cases, including three deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.