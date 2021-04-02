Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 2.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - one in her 40s and one in her 50s
- Male - one in his 20s, one in his 50s and one in his 70s
As of Friday, Saline County had a total of 2,548 cases, including 52 deaths; White County had a total of 1,753 cases, including 26 deaths; and Gallatin County had a total of 496 cases, including three deaths.
