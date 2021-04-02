85th annual Easter Sunday service to be held at Bald Knob Cross

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - This Sunday marks the 85th consecutive year Easter service will be held on top of Bald Knob in southern Illinois.
However, if you’re planning to attend the outdoor event, it might look a little different than it did in past years.
“The safety of those who will come is something that we take very seriously.”
Executive Director Jeffrey Isbell said this year, event organizers are heavily encouraging following CDC guidelines.
“Please wear your face masks, please social distance, stay with your family; and we believe that if everybody acts responsibly, we’ll have a safe event,” he said.
Isbell said bringing people together was the service’s original purpose.
“The service was built with a vision of unity.”
This makes the service able to continue on for many years.
St. Louis architect and South African native Henry Rush oversaw the design and construction of the cross, and by the spring of 1963, it was completed for the 27th sunrise service.
“And now, 85 years later, we’re continuing to fulfill the vision of Easter sunrise service,” Isbell said. “Through war, through the economic crisis, through a pandemic, through bad weather. We’ve always had Easter sunrise service here at Bald Knob Cross.”
This weekend people will be coming from afar to hear the good word.
“You know we do hope people will experience the presence of God here. We also hope it will bring back some tradition; from Grandmas and Grandpas who’ve come here year after year. And that tradition continues on now with their grandkids.”
At this year’s Easter sunrise service, the gates open at 5 a.m. and the first service kicks off at 6:30 a.m.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.