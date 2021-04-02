Cardinal Glennon nurses create Easter outfits for NICU babies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two SSM Health Cardinal Glennon nurses made outfits for every baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for Easter.
NICU nurses Nancy Moomey and Bethany Willhoit sewed and created the outfits from scratch. This is the fourth time the nurses have volunteered their free time to create the special outfits for Easter.
The hospital said Moomey and Willihoit create the outfits so the families can have memories and photos to commemorate the holiday.
