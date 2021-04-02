32 Attorney Generals fight fake vaccination card sales

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - On April 2, a coalition of 32 bipartisan Attorney Generals, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, asked Twitter, eBay and Shopify, in a letter, to immediately try to stop people from selling fake Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination cards on their platforms.
The letter asks the platform CEOs to:
- Watch their platforms for ads and links selling blank or falsely completed vaccination cards.
- Quickly take down ads and links that are selling cards.
- Store records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.
Raoul also issued a consumer alert warning people to avoid posting images of vaccination cards on social media as they include personal information.
The coalition includes the attorneys general of Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
