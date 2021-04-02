Another cold night ahead. Warmer over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was a fairly nice day across the area although temperatures were well below average. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south this evening but it looks to stay light. With the extremely dry air in place, temperatures will fall rapidly after sunset. Lows by morning will mainly be in the lower 30s but a few upper 20s will be possible in our normally cooler location.
Saturday will be sunny and warmer as southerly winds increase across the area. Winds will be gusty at times, as high as 25MPH. With the dry air in place, this could cause an elevated fire danger. Highs will reach the middle 60s.
Easter Sunday will start off cool and a little breezy at times but it will be warmer than the past few nights. Lows Easter morning will be in the lower to middle 40s. The afternoon hours on Easter will be very pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.
