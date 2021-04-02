Another cold night ahead. Warmer over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was a fairly nice day across the area although temperatures were well below average. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south this evening but it looks to stay light. With the extremely dry air in place, temperatures will fall rapidly after sunset. Lows by morning will mainly be in the lower 30s but a few upper 20s will be possible in our normally cooler location.