What you need to know April 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 1. Happy April Fools’ Day!
A freeze warning is in effect for the Heartland until 9 a.m. due to cold morning temperatures in the upper 20s north to the low 30s south.
There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but highs will only be reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.
Gusty northerly winds will make it feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon.
A freeze warning is in effect for tonight into early Friday morning.
Temperatures will drop back below freezing in the mid to upper 20s.
Clear skies and calm winds overnight will allow widespread frost to develop.
Friday will be sunny with temps climbing into the upper 50s.
More frost is possible for Saturday morning.
The Easter holiday weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s by Sunday.
Even warmer temperatures are arrive next week.
Some areas will be close to 80º by the middle of next week.
- The 800 block of Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau will remain closed Thursday morning due to two unstable walls of a building that caught fire on Wednesday evening.
- A child was among four people killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim and the gunman critically wounded, police said.
- A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used.
- Alexander County has the lowest vaccination rate for COVID-19 in Illinois, according to the state health department.
- Anyone 16 and older in Kentucky will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine starting Monday.
- Emergency management leaders across southeast Missouri turn their attention from the pandemic to earthquakes.
- President Biden outlined a huge $2.3 trillion plan Wednesday to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure that would undo his predecessor’s signature legislative achievement of giant tax cuts for corporations in the process.
- The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest annual death toll.
- Lowe’s is celebrating spring by inspiring people to transform their homes into a springtime destination with “SpringFest”, which includes giveaways of free garden-to-go-project kits in April.
- A Cape Girardeau man recently won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket.
- A 12-year-old boy from Florida is recovering in the hospital after police say he was sexually assaulted and shot then dumped on the road and left to die.
- The search for Iowa girl Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her remains.
- Some Capitol riot suspects have apologized and expressed regret as the consequences of their actions have started to sink in.
