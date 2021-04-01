Walk-in COVID-19 to be held in West Frankfort on Thursday

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at VF Factory Outlet Store in West Frankfort on Thursday, April 1. (Source: WVIR)
By Marsha Heller | April 1, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 9:54 AM

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at VF Factory Outlet Store in West Frankfort on Thursday, April 1.

The clinic will be held until 3 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

The clinic is for residents and those who work in Franklin or Williamson County only.

Those wanting the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must be 18-years of age or older.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 16-years of age or older. Recipients under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

For more information on walk-in vaccine clinics held by the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, click here.

