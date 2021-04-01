Southern Ill. health centers on list to receive $270M in American Rescue Plan funding

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Dozens of community health centers, including some in southern Illinois, will receive a total of $270 million in federal funding.
Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced 45 community health centers across the state will receive the federal funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and health services.
The southern Illinois community health centers receiving money include:
- Rural Health Inc. in Anna - $2,629,125
- Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. in Carbondale - $3,443,625
- Shawnee Health Services and Development Corporation in Carterville - $5,543,000
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp in Christopher - $6,279,500
You can click here for a full list of the centers.
The money will be appropriated through the American Rescue Plan. It will be awarded starting in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
It can used to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment; deliver needed preventative and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.
