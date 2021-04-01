South Scott Co. Ambulance District proposes sales tax

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Missouri general election gets closer, voters could make some changes in their communities.
One of them could reduce property taxes in south Scott County.
”Everybody likes some part of their taxes going down,” South Scott Co. Ambulance District Director Ken Dicus said.
Dicus explained why passing a half cent sales tax could benefit the ambulance service and south Scott County residents.
“We get to lower their property taxes; we get a little additional funding for our ambulance,” he said.
Dicus said the district needs additional funding to better maintain vehicles and equipment.
“We’re really tapped out on our budget so it’s real important for us to get this passed,” he said.
It would also allow the district to keep competitive salaries for its members.
“It’ll allow us in a better position to give raises and not have to worry about where money is coming from,” he said.
He said the sales tax will include general merchandise. For example, buying from convenience stores and local vendors.
“It would significantly impact the people that would have property and real estate within the county and they would basically come out ahead on the tax,” Dicus said.
The district could gain an additional $150,000 if this sales tax passes.
“I believe our equipment is second to none and I believe our people are second to none and I want to keep it that way,” he said.
The district could roll property tax by at least 21 percent.
