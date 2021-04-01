South Nashville hotel evacuated; Memphis murder suspect found dead after firing shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for murder in Memphis fired shots after U.S. Marshals approached the hotel room he was in Thursday, according to Nashville Metro Police.
Law enforcement officers said 48-year-old Michael Tucker fired three shots as U.S. Marshalls tried to arrest him at a hotel in south Nashville.
After Tucker failed to respond, U.S. Marshals breached the door and sent in a drone. Tucker was found dead on the floor from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot.
Tucker was on Tennessee’s Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted List” after three people were shot and killed and two other people were wounded in North Memphis.
Police received information that he was at the LaQuinta Inn on Sidco Drive near the Harding Place-Interstate 65 exit Thursday afternoon.
The Metro Police SWAT team also responded to the scene.
