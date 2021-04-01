SIU baseball hosts Illinois State for weekend MVC series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The No. 28 ranked Southern Illinois University baseball team will host Illinois State for a four-game series at Itchy Jones Stadium.
The pitching matchups include:
- Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m. - SIU LHP Tanner Lewis vs. ILS LHP Colton Johnson
- Saturday, April 3 game 1 at 2 p.m. - SIU RHP Ben Chapman vs. ILS TBA
- Saturday, April 3 game 2 around 5 p.m. - SIU LHP Brad Harrison vs. ILS RHP Jordan Lussier
- Sunday, April 4 at 1 p.m. - SIU RHP Mike Hansell vs. ILS LHP Sean Sinisko
As part of the Missouri Valley Conference’s four-game weekend format, the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with the second game starting about 45 minutes after the end of the first game.
The first game of the doubleheader will be a seven-inning game, and the second game will be a nine-inning game. If the first game goes into nine or more innings, the second game will automatically become a seven-inning game.
SIU is 3-1 in league play after taking three of four from Evansville earlier in the season.
Illinois State, the preseason No. 2 team in the MVC, will be playing its first MVC games.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.