Redhawks football travels to UT Martin for Saturday matchup

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will travel to UT Martin on Saturday, April 3.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.
UT Martin holds a slight 18-17 edge in its all-time series against SEMO.
The Redhawks won each of their last two meetings with the Skyhawks.
After visiting UT Martin on Saturday, the Redhawks close out their seven-game Ohio Valley Conference season at Tennessee State on April 11.
SEMO is 1-2 in road games this year.
Southeast ranks second in the OVC in scoring with 25.7 points per game. They have scored more than 40 points twice this year with a season-high 47 at Eastern Illinois on October 30.
