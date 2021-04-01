Redhawks football travels to UT Martin for Saturday matchup

Redhawks football travels to UT Martin for Saturday matchup
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. (Source: Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | April 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:37 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will travel to UT Martin on Saturday, April 3.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

UT Martin holds a slight 18-17 edge in its all-time series against SEMO.

The Redhawks won each of their last two meetings with the Skyhawks.

After visiting UT Martin on Saturday, the Redhawks close out their seven-game Ohio Valley Conference season at Tennessee State on April 11.

SEMO is 1-2 in road games this year.

Southeast ranks second in the OVC in scoring with 25.7 points per game. They have scored more than 40 points twice this year with a season-high 47 at Eastern Illinois on October 30.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.