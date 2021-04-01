Redhawks baseball host Jacksonville State on Easter weekend

April 1, 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will host Ohio Valley Conference co-leader Jacksonville State in a three-game series over Easter weekend.

The Redhawks and Gamecocks play a single game at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 2 and a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

Friday marks the 53rd meeting between Southeast and Jacksonville State.

JSU holds a 27-25 advantage in the all-time series.

SEMO is tied for third in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.

The Redhawks and SIU Edwardsville share the spot with identical 5-4 league records.

Murray State and Jacksonville State are at the top of the standings. Morehead State is also ahead of SEMO.

