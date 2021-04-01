President approves Gov. Beshear’s request for major disaster declaration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The president approved Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a major disaster declaration late on Wednesday, March 31.
Kentucky communities will receive federal assistance to help with recovery from winter storms on February 8-19 that produced heavy rain, hail, sleet, freezing rain, ice and arctic air. This caused impassable roads, massive power outages, water system failure, landslides, mudslides and disruption of government services.
The governor issued a State of Emergency Order on Feb. 11.
Fifty-nine counties and 38 cities also issued local state of emergency orders.
The ice storm produced from the system left 154,500 Kentucky homes without power at the height of the event. There were four confirmed casualties attributed to the event.
The Kentucky National Guard was activated, with 90 personnel assisting with the clearing of the roads, evacuating at-risk citizens and conducting wellness checks.
“This declaration will make sure Kentuckians and our communities have the necessary resources to rebuild after the devastating ice storm that hit in February,” Governor Beshear said. “Thank you to President Biden and FEMA for their assistance, and thank you to the many state and local agencies and organizations who are leading the recovery and rebuilding efforts in our hard-hit communities.”
The federal disaster declaration includes public assistance for the counties of Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Morgan, Montgomery, Nicholas, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe.
Damages assessed by state, local and federal representatives are projected to exceed $30 million.
A request for additional counties may follow as damage assessments are ongoing.
The FEMA Public Assistance Program will provide funding to eligible applicants for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective actions and restoration of impacted infrastructure.
In addition, all areas in the Commonwealth of Kentucky are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
FEMA also completed damage assessments of more than 2,100 homes following record flooding across the Commonwealth.
It’s in the last phase of reviewing damage assessments for impacts to more than 40 county infrastructures.
Governor Beshear will submit an application for a second federal disaster declaration when the findings are complete.
