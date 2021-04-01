Murray State baseball travels to Tennessee Tech for 3-game series

By Amber Ruch | April 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:48 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will travel to Tennessee Tech to play a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series on April 1-2.

The Thursday games starts at 4 p.m.

The game on Friday starts at 10:30 a.m. and the Saturday game is scheduled to start around 2 p.m.

MSU has won three-straight series against Eastern Illinois, Jacksonville State and Memphis.

They took two-of-the-three from the Tigers, winning 9-5 and 4-2.

Tennessee Tech was swept by JSU. They were shut out twice, including getting no-hitter in game two on Saturday.

Murray State moved into first place in the OVC standings with a 12-11 overall record and a 4-2 conference record with series win over Eastern Illinois and Jacksonville State.

