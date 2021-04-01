More than 3K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. on 4/1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,526 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional deaths, on Thursday, April 1.
Currently, the department is reporting a total of 1,248,111 cases, including 21,326 deaths.
A total of 20,409,227 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Wednesday night, 1,411 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 304 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 25-31 is 4 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 7,095,305 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,544,135.
A total of 5,918,422 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 367,823 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,073 doses.
As of Wednesday, 116,551 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.
