Man found guilty in 2014 Poplar Bluff murder

Man found guilty in 2014 Poplar Bluff murder
Curtis Walker was found guilty in the 2014 murder of a man found in the Black River. (Source: Picasa)
By Amber Ruch | April 1, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 2:34 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in the 2014 murder of another man.

The jury found Curtis Walker guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary on Thursday, April 1. The trial started on Monday.

His sentencing is set for March in New Madrid County.

In 2014, the body of 48-year-old Salvador Ruiz Ramirez was found along the southern banks of the Black River by a man who was fishing.

Investigators said Ruiz had been shot.

Two other people were also charged in connection to the case.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.