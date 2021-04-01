Man found guilty in 2014 Poplar Bluff murder

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in the 2014 murder of another man.
The jury found Curtis Walker guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary on Thursday, April 1. The trial started on Monday.
His sentencing is set for March in New Madrid County.
In 2014, the body of 48-year-old Salvador Ruiz Ramirez was found along the southern banks of the Black River by a man who was fishing.
Investigators said Ruiz had been shot.
Two other people were also charged in connection to the case.
