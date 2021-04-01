2 joggers chase, hold assault suspect for police on Cape Girardeau trail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Screams for help from a female jogger on the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail were answered by two joggers on Friday afternoon, March 26.
According to Cape Girardeau police, a female was jogging on the trail, near the 1300 block of North Mount Auburn, when a man ran onto the trail and shoved an unknown substance in her face.
The victim screamed for help and the suspect ran away.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, a man jogging on the trail heard the screams for help and ran after the suspect.
A second man jogging on the trail joined the other jogger in the chase.
Both men were able to catch up with the suspect when he crossed the LaCroix Creek and ran into a yard on the 700 block of Woodbine Street.
The two joggers were able to hold the suspect on the ground until officers arrived two minutes later.
The suspect was arrested and identified by police as James C. Griswell, 26, of Oran.
Griswell was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a third-degree assault charge.
He is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.
This is the second attack reported this year on the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail.
In January, a woman walking on the trail was stabbed in the back with a sharp object, and a suspect was arrested shortly after police arrived.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.