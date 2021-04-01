Illinois unemployment rates increase in metro areas

“As expected, the global, national, and state impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic are still very present and the effects continue to linger on the economy and the workforce,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “This is why the Pritzker administration is grateful the federal government acted quickly to roll out the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act with critical extensions and program continuity, and why IDES is committed to transitioning claimants between programs as seamlessly as possible to ensure individuals receive as little disruption to services during this uncertain period.”