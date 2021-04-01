Historic Iron County bridge available for free

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The historic Route 49 Branch Creek bridge in Iron County is available for relocation by private citizens, government entities, or historical or civic groups free of charge.
Interested parties can submit proposals until Dec. 31. to the Missouri Department of Transportation Historic Preservation Section.
Proposals must be detailed, describing dismantling and relocation plan, cost and future use. A proposal checklist is available online.
The bridge is a five-panel, 60-foot long Pratt Pony Truss constructed in 1924.
Details about the bridge can be viewed online.
This bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under criterion C for local significance in engineering as an excellent surviving example of a standard plan Pratt.
