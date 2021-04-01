Heartland middle school student wins Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A seventh grader from Farmington Middle School, Pooja Dayaratna, took home the gold at the Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee held March 27 at Three Rivers College.
The word that sealed her victory was “thrall.”
Dayaratna will be advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held virtually.
Ten to 12 finalists will meet on July 8 at Walt Disney World in Florida for the final event which will be televised on ESPN.
“We all think Pooja has an excellent chance of doing well in the national competition,” said Associate Professor of English Mark Sanders, the coordinator of the Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee. “We hope to see her in the finals on ESPN.”
Several other Heartland children placed in the championship:
- Colby Armes, a fourth grader at St. Joseph Catholic School in Farmington, earned second place.
- Rose Johnson, a seventh grader at Poplar Bluff Junior High, secured third place.
- Brylee Jackson, an eighth grader at Cooter High School, and Mollie Moore, a seventh grader at South Pemiscot Elementary School, tied for fourth place.
- Trey Heeb, an eighth grader at Kennett Middle School, and Claire Funke, a seventh grader at Poplar Bluff Junior High, also tied for sixth place.
- Jakob Callis, an eighth grader at Holcomb High School, Clare Maloney, a sixth grader at St. Joseph Catholic School in Farmington, and Cammie Pritchard, a sixth grader at South Pemiscot Elementary School, earned eighth in a three-way tie.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.