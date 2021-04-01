Greitens discusses political past, present, future as he enters U.S. Senate race

“I’m a frontline, mission-oriented leader,” Greitens responded. “Whether it was missions as a Navy Seal, whether it was working with my fellow veterans after I came home after we were hit by a suicide truck bomb. I have always found ways to bring people together and focus on a mission. And I think the mission here is pretty clear and that’s to continue President Trump’s agenda because those policies worked. They worked for the people of southeast Missouri. They worked for Americans. So, I am 100 percent mission focused and that’s how I’m going to remain. For me, any past kind of petty political differences, you need to put them aside because I think that the country is really in crisis right now, Kathy. And I think the people of southeast Missouri need to see and they want to see their leaders come together and fight for them. And that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”