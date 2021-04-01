Graves County Sheriff’s Office investigates multiple storage unit burglaries

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the overnight burglaries of several storage units on April 1.
The units were at a storage facility on Kentucky Highway 80 East, south of Mayfield.
Police believe the thefts occurred between midnight and 7 a.m.
The suspects broke into both outside and inside climate controlled units.
Large quantities of ammunition, some firearms, tools, electronic equipment, and a quantity of liquor, totaling over $33,000 in value, were stolen from the units
They also damaged around 30 storage units.
Surveillance cameras caught the SUV used by the suspects. Police believe it is a 2017 or 2018 Nissan Rogue, 4 door small SUV, gray in color with dark colored or black wheels.
If anyone has any information about the suspects involved in the significant theft and damage to property, are asked to please contact he Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501, or by Facebook Messenger, Crime stoppers, or to any law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.