Frigid Thursday Morning

A freeze warning stays in effect through 9AM this morning. Cold temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to low 30s south starting off the day. Overall, it will be a cold day to start off April with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Gusty northerly winds will make it feel like the upper 30s to low 40s by the afternoon. The one good aspect will be sunny skies!
A freeze warning is in effect for tonight into early Friday as temperatures drop back below freezing in the mid to upper 20s. Clear skies and calm winds will help with the development of widespread frost. It will be another sunny day Friday with temperatures climbing into the low 50s.
Potential frost can occur Saturday morning as well. The weekend will look nicer due to southerly winds on Saturday. Temperatures will warm back into the low 70s by Sunday. However, even warmer temperatures arrive next week. We will be close to 80F during the middle of next week before storms arrive near the end of next week.
-Lisa
