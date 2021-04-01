First Alert Thursday Outlook

Dry but unusually chilly weather will be with us for the start of April, thanks to strong northwest flow aloft. Warming conditions will return by the Easter Weekend. By tonight, surface high pressure will move overhead, resulting in clear, calm and cold conditions. Daybreak lows Friday morning will be near records, and a freeze warning is in effect. Widespread frost is likely as well, with lows across the region ranging from the low 20s to around 30 in the Bootheel. Friday will be a bit less chilly with less wind and slightly milder afternoon temps.