First Alert: Cold morning; sunny, breezy, cool afternoon

(KFVS) - A freeze warning is in effect for the Heartland until 9 a.m. due to cold morning temperatures in the upper 20s north to the low 30s south.
There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but highs will only be reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.
Gusty northerly winds will make it feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon.
A freeze warning is in effect for tonight into early Friday morning.
Temperatures will drop back below freezing in the mid to upper 20s.
Clear skies and calm winds overnight will allow widespread frost to develop.
Friday will be sunny with temps climbing into the upper 50s.
More frost is possible for Saturday morning.
The Easter holiday weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s by Sunday.
Even warmer temperatures are arrive next week.
Some areas will be close to 80º by the middle of next week.
