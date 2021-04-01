Drug Enforcement Administration announces National Prescription Take Back Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced April 24th is National Prescription Take Back Day.
Anyone with expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs can bring the drugs to a designated collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In a statement, the DEA’s St. Louis Division said that most prescription drug abuse comes from family and friends.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there has been an increase in overdose deaths, and while the increase started before the pandemic, it has been heightened by the pandemic.
The CDC will be accepting tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
More info can be found at www.deatakeback.com.
