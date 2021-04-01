Couple charged with multiple felonies in Calloway County

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A St. Louis couple was arrested for multiple felony charges in Calloway County.
On Thursday, April 1, Deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s office were called to Highway 80 near Todd Road for a report of a burglary in process.
A Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper was also in the area and went to help the deputies.
When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman walking, and a near by business had been burglarized.
They also found a stolen car stuck in a field.
Eyewitness’s gave officers a description of a man believed to have been involved, the man was later confirmed to be Michael Pirtle.
At around 12:30 p.m., Calloway County Dispatch received a 911 call, saying that a man matching the description of the suspect had been seen running from the woods near Highway 80 East and Purdom Road.
The caller also said they saw the man get into a silver car.
Deputies found the car at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 641. Pirtle was inside.
The woman, Nicole D. Siebert, age 39, of Saint Louis, Missouri was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (vehicle), 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, 1st degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine), 1st degree trafficking controlled substance (drug unspecified), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pirtle, age 29, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was arrested and charged with 1st degree burglary, 1st degree attempted burglary, 2 nd degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree criminal mischief (2 counts), possession of burglar’s tools, 1st degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and receiving stolen property (vehicle).
